Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriel Cattaruzzi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
lavander field
Bee Pictures & Images
bees flying
insects
insect macro
polinization
macro
plant
honey bee
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
lavender
Flower Images
blossom
lupin
bumblebee
Free pictures
Related collections
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos · Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Vinyl and Covers
76 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket