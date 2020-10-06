Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
alan bajura
@alanbajura
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cartagena
bolívar
colombia
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
countryside
straw
hay
Free images
Related collections
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Health, fitness, wellness
75 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
wellness
Health Images
fitness
InSHAPE
737 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building