Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hello I'm Nik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Anxiety handlettering drawn with Procreate on iPad Pro
Related tags
anxiety
depression
Feelings Images
emotions
mental health matters
mental health
worry
worried
fear
stress
anxious
depressed
handlettering
emotion
keywords
magenta
HD Pink Wallpapers
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
tablet computer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Key Words
3 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
emotion
anxiety
Feelings Images
Self help
56 photos
· Curated by Chichester University Wellbeing Service
hand
human
Website Backgrounds
Magenta/Electric Pink Collection
79 photos
· Curated by Jackie Sommers
magentum
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers