Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joel Lee
@joelnbora
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Queenstown, Queenstown, New Zealand
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
queenstown
new zealand
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
land
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
shoreline
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
coast
aerial view
peninsula
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Reflection Perfection
244 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor