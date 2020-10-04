Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sergio Camalich
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A blue notebook with golden motives sitting on top of a table
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
text
Book Images & Photos
credit card
Related collections
Shadow Play
68 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal