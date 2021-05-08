Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neerja Awasthi
@neerja_awasthi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
Tree Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
fields
wheat field
HD Landscape Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
Landscape Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
sunlight
savanna
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
Free pictures
Related collections
Street Life Photowalk
854 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Expressive Expanses
333 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sick and Tired
50 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Davis
tired
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures