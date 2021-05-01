Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ricky Han
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
duck
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
gravel
Spring Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Music & Audio Related
126 photos
· Curated by Alex Cowles
audio
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Surf
83 photos
· Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea