Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rupinder Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
indian wedding
indian wedding photography
indian celebration
cultural
indian tradition
indian ritual
Celebration Images
traditional
traditions
colourful
rituals
culture
clothing
apparel
tie
accessories
accessory
Public domain images
Related collections
Road to Nowhere
68 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers