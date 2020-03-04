Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sacramento, CA, USA
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sacramento
ca
usa
machine
wheel
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
automobile
tire
spoke
car wheel
human
People Images & Pictures
coupe
sports car
alloy wheel
Free pictures
Related collections
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring