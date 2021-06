"Woodstock". Rice bran oil bubbles floating on water. The background is a reflective silvery material which I have crumpled up, and the lights pointing down onto it are reflecting rainbow colours back up through the water and drops of oil towards the camera. This year is the anniversary of Woodstock, and I thought that Woodstock would be a suitable name for the sixties retro look of this psychedelic photo. I think it would look good printed onto a large stretched canvas.