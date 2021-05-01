Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture,tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

DEEP BLUE
35 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Hero
81 photos · Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Farmland and Fields
506 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking