Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Jain
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Just finding and exploring some new angles in my balcony garden.
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
209 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
people
283 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimalist
124 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
blossom
new delhi
delhi
india
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
acanthaceae
geranium
pollen
Fall Images & Pictures
colours
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
preset
bokeh
macro
veins
Creative Commons images