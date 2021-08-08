Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kristaps Ungurs
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Latvia
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
latvia
bush
plant
vegetation
moss
hedge
fence
ivy
Free images
Related collections
Latvia
344 photos
· Curated by Kristaps Ungurs
latvia
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Forest
82 photos
· Curated by Kristaps Ungurs
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Drone Pictures
2,273 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view