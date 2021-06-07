Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
interior design
bathroom
bath tub
bath
bathtub
tub
indoors
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
room
flooring
Free images
Related collections
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos
· Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night