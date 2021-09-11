Go to Lay Naik's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete building under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hemkund, Uttarakhand, India
Published on Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hemkund
uttarakhand
india
building
tent
architecture
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Climate Action
147 photos · Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking