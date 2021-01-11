Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maxim Shklyaev
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
mammal
canine
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
weather
HD Blue Wallpapers
abies
fir
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos
· Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Wedding Inspiration 💍
184 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride