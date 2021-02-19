Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Valentin Lacoste
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
logo
symbol
trademark
clock tower
building
tower
architecture
emblem
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Water Drop
213 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers