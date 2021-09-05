Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henry Lai
@henrylaiphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hong Kong 香港
Published
on
September 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dry flowers
Related tags
hong kong 香港
plant
dry flowers
plant
pollen
Tree Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
moss
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
conifer
Free images
Related collections
Welcome to the 6ix.
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Tomasso
6ix
toronto
building
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers