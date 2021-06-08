Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
vegetation
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos
· Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures