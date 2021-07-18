Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Altin Çibukçiu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vushtrri
Published
on
July 18, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Abandoned tanks near a sheet metal.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vushtrri
tanks
sheet metal
rust
abandoned
Nature Images
outdoors
river
HD Water Wallpapers
building
architecture
dam
column
pillar
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Haze
17 photos · Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos · Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Gaming
95 photos · Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic