Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jake Davies
@jvkedavies
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, London, United Kingdom
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
london
united kingdom
pottery
jar
plant
potted plant
vase
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
bonsai
herbal
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Mountain Majesty
1,176 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images