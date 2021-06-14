Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown pyramid under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

blue sky
cheops
dawn
Desert Images
dry
egypt
egyptian
God Images & Pictures
necropolis
sand
sculpture
ruins
ancient egypt
archaeologist
carving
archeology
HD City Wallpapers
discovery
abandoned
afterlife
Backgrounds

Related collections

Tilted
69 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Water
367 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking