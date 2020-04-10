Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Artem Sapegin
@sapegin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berlin, Germany
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
First snow in Berlin
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
berlin
germany
plant
vegetation
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Nature Images
woodland
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
grove
road
asphalt
tarmac
tree trunk
path
ice
freeway
highway
Creative Commons images
Related collections
nature
302 photos
· Curated by Kamil Wawrzyniak
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Nature
42 photos
· Curated by Ulrike Kramer
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
road to nowhere
548 photos
· Curated by Michael Grosen
road
HD Wallpapers
freeway