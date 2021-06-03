Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Wordel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Some textured ice on a cold lake in Iowa.
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
freeze
freezing
icy
cold
Texture Backgrounds
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Metro
155 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images