"Sorry for not staying, I've had to fly my own way. Sorry to let you go, I have healed your broken wings so you can fly your own. That's been, my dear true love". -Loshaw Double tap if agree.❀️ To whom would you write this phrase?😍 Do you want to find out top media? Get more on πŸ‘‡ https://www.instagram.com/me.loshaw/?hl=en