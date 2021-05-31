Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt.
Related collections
Portraotic
170 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Fruits & Vegetables
114 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Related tags
monastery
architecture
building
housing
column
pillar
temple
culture
Desert Images
discovery
dry
portrait
river
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
valley
valley of the kings
writing
hatshepsut
scorching
Public domain images