Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
person holding white ceramic pot with green plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Two Aglaonemas 'Spotted Star' in white pots, held by two hands.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

flawil
svizzera
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
plantlover
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
aglaonema spotted star
bloomscape
indoor plant
flora
aglaonema
plants
feey
studio
thesill
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
interior
Free images

Related collections

GD
267 photos · Curated by mahdis mousavi
gd
indoor
furniture
ręce
56 photos · Curated by Joanna Nowak
rece
hand
human
flowers
7 photos · Curated by Joanna Nowak
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking