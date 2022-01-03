Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandra Boguslawska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
snowfield
snow forest
frozen
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
storm
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Beaches
471 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable