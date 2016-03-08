Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ashim D’Silva
Available for hire
Download free
Joshua Tree, United States
Published on
March 8, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Mountains
228 photos
· Curated by Valdemar Lorenzen
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
371 photos
· Curated by Valdemar Lorenzen
Nature Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
desert
231 photos
· Curated by Jane Galluzzi
Desert Images
dune
outdoor
Related tags
rubble
building
tower
architecture
joshua tree
united states
Nature Images
rock
outdoors
rocks
Mountain Images & Pictures
dusk
Light Backgrounds
flare
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images