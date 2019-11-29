Go to Stefano Bazzoli's profile
@stefanobaz
Download free
gray curtain wall high-rise building
gray curtain wall high-rise building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Piazza Gae Aulenti, Milano, MI, Italia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Unicredit Tower - Milano, Italy

Related collections

Fog
37 photos · Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Lego
70 photos · Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
building
167 photos · Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking