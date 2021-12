Nasua, also called coatis, cusumbos, cusumbosolos, cuchuchos, guaches, solos, mepalos, coatis or misha -or mishasho- (in Peru), is a genus with two species of small American omnivorous mammals of the procyon family. It lives from the southern United States to northern Argentina. It is a social animal and can congregate in groups of more than 50 individuals. It is arboreal. It feeds on insects, reptiles, amphibians and small mammals as well as fruits and seeds.