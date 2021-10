“I like the mountains because they make me feel small,’ Jeff says. ‘They help me sort out what’s important in life.”― Mark Obmascik . . Taking a break from work and life, and setting out to vagamon was one of the best choices I made very recently. As the quote says it helped me calm myself down and think of what's important and what's not. Prioritized things, wrote some stuff, read a book, slept a lot, walked a lot, trekked, met some new people and many more.