Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lazar Gugleta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Čerević, Serbia
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dewy rose with special shape petals
Related tags
čerević
serbia
Rose Images
Flower Images
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
petal
watery
dew
petals
plant
blossom
geranium
Free images
Related collections
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Food Flatlays - Light + Bright
84 photos
· Curated by Morgan
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
drink