Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Zueger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zurich carousel long before COVID-19 was a thing.
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
carousel
carousel rental
amusement ride
fair
festival
family day
carnival ride
merry-go-round
carnival
zurich
merry go round
rent a carousel
merry go round rental
carousel for hire
amusement park
theme park
Free pictures
Related collections
1
50 photos
· Curated by Nadim Mohsen
1
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
misc
67 photos
· Curated by Govinder Sanchania
misc
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
ZURICH
11 photos
· Curated by Chris Zueger
zurich
switzerland
zürich