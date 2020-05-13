Go to Chris Zueger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown carousel under blue sky during daytime
white and brown carousel under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Zurich carousel long before COVID-19 was a thing.

Related collections

1
50 photos · Curated by Nadim Mohsen
1
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
misc
67 photos · Curated by Govinder Sanchania
misc
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
ZURICH
11 photos · Curated by Chris Zueger
zurich
switzerland
zürich
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking