Go to Samrat Khadka's profile
Available for hire
Download free
Japanese macaque on roof eating biscuits
Japanese macaque on roof eating biscuits
nepal, Pokhara, NepalPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Animals
647 photos · Curated by Brandon Menth
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Nepal
78 photos · Curated by Mikhail Nesterenko
nepal
outdoor
mountain range
S=P
341 photos · Curated by Ellen Sofie Øgaard
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking