Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
R. du Plessis
@rdup2021
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Limpopo, South Africa
Published
on
September 9, 2021
Canon, PowerShot Pro1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
limpopo
south africa
Flower Images
Nature Images
garden
pink flowers
blooming flowers
green leaves
plumeria
small tree
south africa
south africa plants
botanicals
pink and green
frangipani
bloom
1,000,000+ Free Images
warm
bush
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Plumeria flower
13 photos
· Curated by Md Alauddin
plumeria flower
Flower Images
blossom
Florals and Flowers
15 photos
· Curated by R. du Plessis
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Southern Africa
20 photos
· Curated by R. du Plessis
africa
south africa
plant