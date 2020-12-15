Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michelle McEwen
@michellem18
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
female
human
evening dress
robe
fashion
gown
sleeve
long sleeve
Women Images & Pictures
dress
overcoat
coat
wristwatch
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Revive Our Hearts
398 photos
· Curated by Laurel Keller
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
P03
15 photos
· Curated by BEAM Lab
p03
clothing
human
Beauty
168 photos
· Curated by aqchmir assammer
beauty
human
apparel