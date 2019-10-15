Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ronni Kurtz
@ronnikurtz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
tower
clock tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
steeple
spire
Backgrounds
Related collections
black & white
185 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Spring
65 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom