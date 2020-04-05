Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pritush Munankarmi
@pritush
Download free
Share
Info
Nyatapola Temple, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nyatapola Temple, Bhaktapur, Nepal in Night.
Related collections
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
covers
532 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
architecture
building
pagoda
shrine
temple
worship
nyatapola temple
bhaktapur
nepal
human
People Images & Pictures
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos