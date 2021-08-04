Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
afterlife
discovery
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
symbol
valley
heat
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
necropolis
pharaoh
pillar
valley of the kings
dead
valley of the queens
ramesses
ancient egypt
archeology
carving
Free images
Related collections
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Texture
279 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake