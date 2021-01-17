Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matthias Speicher
@matthiasspeicher
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sankt Margrethenberg, Pfäfers, Schweiz
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GX800
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter Forest in Switzerland
Related tags
sankt margrethenberg
pfäfers
schweiz
HD Snow Wallpapers
winter forest
hiking trail
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
pine
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
ice
Free images
Related collections
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Triangles
115 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human