Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hand sewing a face mask
Related tags
hand
HD Wood Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
hardwood
finger
plywood
mask
sew
homemade
personal
sickness
safety
protective
ppe
equipment
coronavirus
safe
Free images
Related collections
Kids Face Masks
10 photos
· Curated by Rose Devlin
sewing
face mask
current event
Fashion Sewing
32 photos
· Curated by Colleen Lea
fashion
sewing
craft
COVID-19
57 photos
· Curated by Ashley Silbaugh
covid-19
human
hand