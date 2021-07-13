Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
ANSON CHEN
@cheneason2008
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
paddy field
countryside
vegetation
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Triangles
115 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
Tropical Vibes
79 photos
· Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor