Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lissete Laverde
@lissetelaverdephoto
Download free
Share
Info
Medellín, Medellín, Colombia
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
Cities of Old
213 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
building
Urban Jungle
106 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
street