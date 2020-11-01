Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julian Hanslmaier
@j_h
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jar
pottery
plant
vase
potted plant
planter
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
mint
herbal
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetation
drops
raindrop
glück
luck
klee
Free stock photos
Related collections
All the Colour
226 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
abstract
361 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers