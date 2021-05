I arrived in California the day before and had just spent the day on the beach. I was relaxed and not in any kind of hurry and so I sauntered along the walkway and admired the palm trees gently dancing in the wind. I looked to my left and saw this particular tree almost touching the warm sun. I stoped walking and just stood there looking at the tree for a few heartbeats. Satisfied, I pulled out my camera, captured the moment and continued down the path. Edited in Snapseed