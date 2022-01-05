Go to Tadashi Yamanaka's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shirayama Hime Jinja Shrine, Ni Sannomiyamachi, Hakusan, Ishikawa, Japan
Published agoSONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

shirayama hime jinja shrine
ni sannomiyamachi
hakusan
ishikawa
japan
shrine
New Year Backgrounds
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Japanese Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
worship
Free stock photos

Related collections

Prayers and Peace
24 photos · Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
GOLD
34 photos · Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking