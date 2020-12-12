Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lennart Gasterstädt
@lnnrt_gs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Crispy Flower
Related tags
ice
frost
iced
Flower Images
Winter Images & Pictures
colorful
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
botanical
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
CUTE Halloween
133 photos
· Curated by Chelsea Briggs
Halloween Images & Pictures
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
plant
Wallpapers
317 photos
· Curated by Vi Vi
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Wild Skin Care
233 photos
· Curated by Meg Murgatroyd
care
skin
skincare