Go to Jonathan Speek's profile
@jonathan_speek
Download free
white and gray concrete building
white and gray concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Bill and Melinda Gates Building at Carnegie Mellon University

Related collections

the sea
2,213 photos · Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
397 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking