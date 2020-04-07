Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Speek
@jonathan_speek
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Bill and Melinda Gates Building at Carnegie Mellon University
Related tags
pittsburgh
pa
usa
bill gates
carnegie mellon university
computer science
college
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban
high rise
town
apartment building
condo
housing
neighborhood
handrail
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
the sea
2,213 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
Sunglasses 🕶
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sunglass
human
People Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
397 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife