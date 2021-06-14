Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown camel in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

clear sky
culture
dawn
dry
hieroglyphs
khufu
pyramids
exploration
heritage
history
nile
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
temple
afterlife
ancient egypt
archaeologist
archeology
blue sky
Desert Images
Backgrounds

Related collections

LG Locations
38 photos · Curated by Tatiana Oooo
outdoor
Travel Images
tibet
Ancient
32 photos · Curated by Francis Mercedes
ancient
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking